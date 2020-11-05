Westside Warriors prepare for playoffs despite COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Westside Warrior football team thought their season was over prematurely, due to COVID-19.
The Westside Warriors were scheduled to play Gosnell in the regular-season finale. Instead, two members of the team tested positive, and 13 more were forced to quarantine.
Just 24 hours after thinking this news would cause the team to miss the playoffs, Head Coach Bobby Engle and officials at Westside reviewed the game film from Friday. They determined which teammates came in close contact with the COVID-positive players for 15 minutes or more.
After that review, they learned that they could potentially field a team in time for the playoffs. School officials determined the Warriors had enough players to field a team for the playoffs.
“To give these guys an opportunity and giving them a chance to play is what really matters,” Engle said.
Engle says the past two days have been a whirlwind for him and the Westside football team.
“It was crazy," Coach Engle said. "Yesterday was really emotional for my team, my coaching staff, myself, my seniors especially with that possibility being taken away from them and it just wasn’t a good day around here [Wednesday].”
A meeting was held Thursday at Warrior Field as players and parents, not in quarantine, learned the good news.
“I was expecting some more bad news," senior Nathan Adams said. "I kinda felt sad but now this is happening, we’re getting another chance, it’s time to go to work.”
The general feeling at the meeting was a sigh of relief, mainly that these seniors will hopefully get to play at least one more game in their high school careers.
