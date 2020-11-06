A-State switching to ‘mostly virtual’ classes after Thanksgiving

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing across the country and here in the state, Arkansas State University announced Friday it will pivot to virtual instruction.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced on Twitter the university would switch to “mostly-online instruction” after Thanksgiving.
“Despite your hard work on campus, I have grown increasingly concerned about what is happening beyond our campus--locally and statewide,” Damphousse said in his Nov. 6 alert invoking the Thanksgiving option.
He then went on to note that the number of COVID-related hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas had more than doubled in October and that the White House Coronavirus Task Force has identified Jonesboro and Craighead County as being in the “red zone,” the highest level of COVID concern.
Based on the evidence presented, Damphousse decided to invoke a faculty-designed proposal for optional post-Thanksgiving plans, also known as the “Thanksgiving Option,” which reads:
This means most classes and final exams will be offered online in the weeks following the Thanksgiving break, Damphousse said. Instructors who would prefer to teach classes in-person will need permission from the provost.
“Given that our instructors have been planning for this possibility since May, I am confident that we will be able to make this transition to mostly online instruction at the end of this semester,” Damphousse said.
He concluded by stating that unlike in the spring, the campus would not be closed. All residence halls, as well as the dining hall, student union, health center, and library, would remain open until Dec. 18.
