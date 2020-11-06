AG: Scammers targeting funeral homes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says scam artists have reached a “new low” by calling funeral homes, digging for personal information on the deceased.
The fraudsters pose as family members on the phone, Rutledge said in a Friday news release, then demand the funeral home provide them with the recently passed family member’s Social Security number and other personal information to complete the end-of-life arrangments.
Rutledge warns funeral home operators not to fall for the scheme.
“Scam artists have taken their skills to a new low by targeting families and businesses dealing with the heart-wrenching loss of our loved ones and causing long-term problems for the family and finances,” said Rutledge. “I urge any funeral homes receiving calls demanding social security or personal information to hang up the phone and call my office immediately.”
To avoid Social Security scams, she offers the following tips:
- Establish policies and procedures. Protect consumer information and prevent consumer data breaches.
- Train your staff. Make sure all employees know your office’s policy about consumer privacy protection and safeguards, when it comes to purchasing supplies, receiving goods, and invoicing.
- Verify to clarify. Be wary of anybody who calls out of the blue claiming to be your regular supplier or client. Ask the caller to verify the account number or contact your supplier or client independently to confirm the authenticity of the information offered.
- Consider adopting a policy where the company does not provide personal information over the phone without prior authorization
- Be skeptical of any phone call requesting personal information, such as social security numbers, and verify the identity of the caller
For more information on avoiding a scam or to report fraud, call the attorney general’s office at 800-482-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.