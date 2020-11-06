Arkansas football hosts Tennessee Saturday

2. – Sophomore WR Treylon Burks continued to show the SEC he is one of its best receivers, making a game-high seven receptions for 117 yards against the Aggies while scoring two touchdowns in a game for the first time in his career. The Warren, Ark. product eclipsed 100 receiving yards for the second straight game – becoming the first Hog to do so since Keon Hatcher in 2016 – and third time this season. Over his last two games against Texas A&M and Ole Miss, Burks has made 18 catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns. He leads the team with 26 receptions for 366 yards and four touchdowns while his 6.5 catches per game rank fourth in the SEC and 91.5 receiving yards per game is fifth among conference leaders.