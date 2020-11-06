Arkansas football hosts Tennessee Saturday

For the first time since 2011, Arkansas (2-3, 2-3 SEC) welcomes Tennessee (2-3, 2-3 SEC) to Fayetteville on Saturday, Nov. 7 for a 6:30 p.m. CT kick. The game will air on SEC Network.
10 Things to Know Before Kickoff
1. – Arkansas fell at No. 8 Texas A&M last week, 42-31, but showed promise offensively, recording a season-high 461 total yards, the most in an SEC game since 2018 against Ole Miss (477). The Razorbacks gashed Texas A&M’s defense for a season-best 222 rushing yards, which is 147 more yards than the Aggies were allowing per game on average. Arkansas outscored the Aggies, 14-0, in the fourth quarter behind a 167-21 advantage in total yards.
2. – Sophomore WR Treylon Burks continued to show the SEC he is one of its best receivers, making a game-high seven receptions for 117 yards against the Aggies while scoring two touchdowns in a game for the first time in his career. The Warren, Ark. product eclipsed 100 receiving yards for the second straight game – becoming the first Hog to do so since Keon Hatcher in 2016 – and third time this season. Over his last two games against Texas A&M and Ole Miss, Burks has made 18 catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns. He leads the team with 26 receptions for 366 yards and four touchdowns while his 6.5 catches per game rank fourth in the SEC and 91.5 receiving yards per game is fifth among conference leaders.
3. – Making a return to the school where he started his career, senior RB Rakeem Boyd impressed at Kyle Field, rushing for a season-high 100 yards while scoring his second TD of the year. Reaching the 100-yard mark for the ninth time of his career, Boyd is one of just 11 rushers in school history to have at least nine career 100+ yard rushing performances. On a seven-yard rush in the second quarter, the Houston, Texas native became the first Arkansas RB to eclipse 2,000 career yards since Alex Collins (2013-15).
4. – Redshirt freshman TE Hudson Henry made a career-high six receptions at Texas A&M, which is also the most by a Razorback tight end this season. Only 12 times over the last eight seasons has an Arkansas TE made six or more grabs in a game. Henry scored his first career touchdown earlier this season at No. 16 Mississippi State, becoming the first Razorback freshman TE to make a touchdown reception since Cheyenne O’Grady in the 2016 Belk Bowl against No. 22 Virginia Tech.
5. – Despite playing one or two fewer games than most of the nation’s leaders, Arkansas' defense ranks second in the country with 10 interceptions, and its three defensive scores are tied for the FBS lead. The Razorbacks lead the SEC in turnover margin (1.20) and rank second in red zone defense (68.2%), team passing efficiency defense (121.34) and fourth in third down percentage defense (36.7%).
6. – Junior LB Bumper Pool led Arkansas in tackles for the second time this season, making a game-high 14 tackles with a career-high 3.0 tackles for loss. Pool is second on the team, making 50 tackles in four games, while his average of 12.5 tackles per game leads the SEC and ranks third nationally. Last season in 12 games, the Lucas, Texas native was second on the team with 94 tackles.
8. – Even after leaving the Texas A&M game in the first half due to a targeting penalty, redshirt freshman DB Jalen Catalon’s 46 tackles this season still ranks as the most by any SEC freshman over the season’s first five games since 2000. He leads the team with 30 solo tackles and has made at least nine total tackles in all but one game this year. The redshirt freshman contributed to Arkansas' nation-leading 10 interceptions, returning a pick 35-yards for a TD against Ole Miss.
9. – For just the second time in the last 10 seasons and 19th time overall, the Razorbacks and Volunteers will meet on the gridiron. Despite trailing 5-13 in the series, Arkansas has won three of the last four meetings, including the last two, 24-20, on Oct. 3, 2015 in Knoxville and, 49-7, on Nov. 12, 2011 in Fayetteville. The teams have met just 15 times since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992, with Tennessee leading the set, 10-5. Arkansas and Tennessee faced off for the first time on Nov. 18, 1907 in Memphis, Tenn., and did not play again until the 1971 Liberty Bowl, won by the Volunteers, 14-13.
10. – Tennessee (2-3, 2-3 SEC) enters Saturday’s matchup against the Hogs, having dropped its last three games to No. 5 Georgia, Kentucky and No. 1 Alabama by an average of 29 points per game. Senior QB Jarrett Guarantano is a veteran who has started 30 games in his career, and this season has completed 83-of-135 passes for 914 yards with six TDs to three INTs. Sophomore RB Eric Gray is the top rushing threat, running for 355 yards and two scores, while Guarantano leads in rushing TDs (3). Senior WR Josh Palmer has elevated his play, scoring a team-leading four TDs after having three in his first three seasons combined. Defensively, junior DB Trevon Flowers has forced a fumble, broken up two passes and made a team-best 35 tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt is 15-15 over his three seasons in Knoxville.