Arkansas reports 1,548 COVID-19 cases Thursday, a new single-day record

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas had over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, as Craighead County continued to be in the top 5 of counties statewide in virus numbers.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state reported 117,360 total cases as of Thursday, up 1,548 from Wednesday. The number of total active cases went up 483 Thursday, to 10,493, while the total number of deaths reached 2,037, up 11 from Wednesday.
Of the 11 deaths statewide, several were in Region 8. Two deaths were reported in Craighead County, while one death each was reported in Cross, Greene and Independence counties.
Craighead County had 67 new cases reported Thursday. Pulaski County was first in the state with 139 new cases, followed by Benton County with 133.
State officials said there have been 104,816 recoveries since the virus began, while 633 people remain hospitalized and 235 people were in the ICU.
