Arkansas State football plays at Louisiana Saturday

THE PRINCIPALS: A-State played its first four Sun Belt Conference games against East Division foes, but now turns its sights to West Division competition the next four weeks. The Red Wolves face SBC West preseason favorite Louisiana in the first of those games, catching a Ragin' Cajuns team that is receiving votes in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls. A-State holds a 3-4 overall record and is 1-3 in Sun Belt play. While A-State held a 2-2 conference record after four games in 2019, it actually started Sun Belt play in 2018 with a 1-3 mark before winning its final four conference games of the year. Louisiana enters Saturday’s game with a 5-1 overall record and atop the Sun Belt West Division standings with a 3-1 league record.