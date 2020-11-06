Arkansas State football plays at Louisiana Saturday

Arkansas State (3-4, 1-3) at Louisiana (5-1, 3-1)
Nov. 7, 2020 | Cajun Field
Lafayette, La. | 11:00 a.m.
Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network (107.9 FM, flagship)
Matt Stolz (pxp), Tim Allison (analyst), Brad Bobo (sideline)
Television: ESPNU
Dave Neal (pxp), DJ Schockley (analyst)
Live Stats: AStateStats.com
Live Game Notes: twitter.com/AStateGameDay
ON TAP: Arkansas State is set to play its first Sun Belt Conference game against a West Division opponent when it travels to Lafayette to play Louisiana this Saturday in an 11:00 a.m. (CT) game that will be nationally-televised on ESPNU. Every A-State football game can be heard live on 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area, and the live radio broadcast can also be accessed on the official A-State Athletics web site (AStateRedWolves.com).
THE PRINCIPALS: A-State played its first four Sun Belt Conference games against East Division foes, but now turns its sights to West Division competition the next four weeks. The Red Wolves face SBC West preseason favorite Louisiana in the first of those games, catching a Ragin' Cajuns team that is receiving votes in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls. A-State holds a 3-4 overall record and is 1-3 in Sun Belt play. While A-State held a 2-2 conference record after four games in 2019, it actually started Sun Belt play in 2018 with a 1-3 mark before winning its final four conference games of the year. Louisiana enters Saturday’s game with a 5-1 overall record and atop the Sun Belt West Division standings with a 3-1 league record.
BY THE NUMBERS...
1 of just two all-time programs to win five Sun Belt Conference championships.
5 Sun Belt Conference titles (2011-13, 2015, 2016) over the last nine seasons (2011-19).
6 A-State players on a major award watch list (J. Adams, A. Harris, Horst, Grupe, Murray, Still).
8 receiving touchdowns by Jonathan Adams Jr. are tied for the third most in the nation.
7 or more victories each of the last nine seasons (2011-19) -- first time in school history.
9 straight bowl-game appearances (2011-19) - school record & the 14th longest active streak in the nation.
9 consecutive winning seasons (2011-19) by A-State for the first time in school history.
11 all-time Sun Belt Conference Team Academic Awards, including four of the last five years.
12.5 total tackles for loss by Justin Rice are tied for the most in the nation.
12.7 yards allowed per kickoff return by A-State is the eighth best average in the nation.
12 of the last 15 seasons (2005-19) have seen A-State reach bowl eligibility, including the last 9 in a row.
15 consecutive seasons with a winning record at Centennial Bank Stadium (2005-19).
21 A-State players made their first career start with the Red Wolves over the first seven games.
30 or more points scored by A-State in 73 of its last 113 regular-season games (65 percent).
37 all-time Sun Belt wins under Blake Anderson are the second most in league history by any head coach.
50 victories under Blake Anderson (2014-20) are the most by an A-State head coach over his first 7 seasons.
52 of the last 57 games the A-State defense has recorded at least one sack.
54 of the last 62 games with at least 5.0 tackles for loss by the A-State defense.
57 Sun Belt Conference victories over the last 10 (2011-20) seasons (57-20 league record).
61.7 winning pct. (79-49) from 2010-19 for A-State was the 2nd highest in program history for any decade.
78 victories by A-State over the last 10 seasons (2011-20) ranks tied for the 22nd most in the nation.
89 all-time Sun Belt victories by A-State -- the most in the history of the league by any program.
111 combined pts by A-State-Ga. St.: most in Centennial Bank Stadium history & T5th most in SBC history.
355.3 passing yards per game by A-State is the fourth highest average in the nation.
300 or more yards total offense in 114 of last 135 games (84%), including all but five under Blake Anderson.
400 or more yards total offense in 57 of 84 games (68%) during the Blake Anderson era.
