Arkansas State volleyball swept by #13 Texas State in Friday doubleheader

In the first half of Friday’s doubleheader, Arkansas State dropped a 3-0 decision to No. 13 Texas State.
A-State (8-6, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference) kept things close in both the first and third sets, but the Bobcats (17-1, 12-0) picked up points in key late moments to take the sweep.
Madison Brown led the Red Wolves offensively with a match-high 16 kills and a .368 attack percentage while Lauren Musante dished out 24 assists. Macey Putt and Kendahl Davenport each tallied five kills, while Putt collected seven digs. Defensively, Tatum Ticknor tallied 16 digs, while Josie Stanford and Brianna Hollingshed each notched three blocks.
Lauren Teske led Texas State with 15 kills while Janell Fitzgerald posted 10 kills and three blocks. Setter Emily DeWalt handed out 30 assists to go along with a match-high 16 digs. Michelle Foster served three of Texas State’s five aces. The Bobcats out-blocked A-State 9.0-6.0 in the contest and held the Red Wolves to a hitting percentage of .096.
SET 1 – Texas State 25-20
A-State built an early 5-2 lead, but the Bobcats battled back after a 3-0 run by the Red Wolves made it 10-6. Texas State responded with a 6-0 run to lead 14-12 and force a timeout. A-State then tied it up at 16 on a block by Hollingshed and Stanford before the Bobcats went on a 4-0 run to lead 20-16 and force another A-State timeout. Out of the timeout, Texas State took four of the next five to hold set point up 24-17. The Red Wolves then saved three set points on a service error, attack error and then a solo block by Musante. DeWalt then ended the set with a kill
SET 2 – Texas State 25-13
Texas State surged to an early 7-2 lead in the second set and would not relinquish its lead. A 3-0 run out of an A-State timeout made it 13-5 before the Red Wolves went on a 4-1 run to cut the deficit to 14-9. The Bobcats then went on an 8-0 run to lead 22-9 – its largest lead of the set. An A-State 3-0 run on kills by Putt and an ace by Ryley Gill cut it to 23-13, but Texas State took a 2-0 lead in the match with a kill by Teske and an ace by Brooke Johnson.
SET 3 – Texas State 25-20
The Bobcats led 4-2 early in the set before A-State pulled ahead 7-5 with a 5-1 run sparked by kills from Kendahl Davenport and Putt. A 5-0 run by Texas State helped the Bobcats reclaim the lead for good at 11-8. A-State would cut it to 11-10 on miscues by Texas State. The teams would trade points until the Bobcats extended their lead to 21-14. The Red Wolves then took six of the next eight points, including aces by Putt and Julianna Cramer to make it 23-20, but Texas State would end the match on a kill by Caitlan Buettner and an A-State attack error.
On Friday night at First National Bank Arena, Arkansas State dropped a 3-0 decision to 13th-ranked Texas State.
A-State (8-7, 8-7 Sun Belt Conference) out-blocked the Bobcats (18-1, 13-0) 11.0-7.0, but Texas State held off the Red Wolves to take the match. The match marked the 13th time this season that A-State surpassed the 10-block mark.
Lauren Musante notched her 10th double-double of the season with 12 assists and 11 digs while Macey Putt led with five kills. Brianna Hollingshed was the match’s top blocker, knocking down seven. Madison Brown and Josie Stanford also tallied four blocks apiece.
Janell Fitzgerald led all players with 18 kills and four blocks. Emily DeWalt handed out 38 assists to go along with eight digs and three blocks. Libero Kayla Granado tallied a match-high 16 digs.
SET 1 – Texas State 25-21
After Texas State took the first three points to start the match, A-State came out with great energy and clawed back to tie it up at 10 on a 3-0 run that included a block by Brown and an ace by Davenport. The Red Wolves then took a 13-12 lead on an ace by Musante. The Bobcats reclaimed the lead at 17-16 and held off the Red Wolves by taking six of the next eight points to force an A-State timeout at 23-18. A-State battled back to save three set points, including on a block by Hollingshed and Brown. The Bobcats took the set 25-21 on a kill by Fitzgerald.
SET 2 – Texas State 25-18
Texas State mounted to as big as a 14-7 lead early in the second set, but then the Red Wolves surged back with seven straight points to tie it up at 14-all. A 7-1 run put the Bobcats back ahead 21-15. Ticknor fired an ace to make it 21-17, but Texas State took four of the last five points to take a 25-18 decision in the second set to lead 2-0 in the match.
SET 3 – Texas State 25-15
The Bobcats took a 7-1 lead in the third set before A-State fought back with two straight points to cut it to 8-4. An 8-3 Texas State run made it 16-7. Back-to-back kills by Putt then made it 18-10 in favor of Texas State, which took the next three points to lead 21-10. Three straight attack errors helped A-State pull closer at 21-13, but the Bobcats held off the Red Wolves to take the third set 25-15 and win the match.
