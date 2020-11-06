Arkansas State volleyball swept by #13 Texas State in Friday doubleheader

After Texas State took the first three points to start the match, A-State came out with great energy and clawed back to tie it up at 10 on a 3-0 run that included a block by Brown and an ace by Davenport. The Red Wolves then took a 13-12 lead on an ace by Musante. The Bobcats reclaimed the lead at 17-16 and held off the Red Wolves by taking six of the next eight points to force an A-State timeout at 23-18. A-State battled back to save three set points, including on a block by Hollingshed and Brown. The Bobcats took the set 25-21 on a kill by Fitzgerald.