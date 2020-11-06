Arkansas State women’s basketball reveals 2020-21 schedule

Following a pair of home outings versus Louisiana (Jan. 22-23), A-State will play seven of the next eight on the road. The Red Wolves travel to UT Arlington (Jan. 29-30) and Louisiana (Feb. 5-6) before hosting rival Little Rock on Wednesday, Feb. 10. A-State then travels to Little Rock on Saturday, Feb. 13 before traveling to Texas State (Feb. 19-20). Home bouts with UT Arlington (Feb. 26-27) closes out the conference slate.