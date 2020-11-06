Arkansas State women’s basketball reveals 2020-21 schedule

A total of 15 home games await the Arkansas State women’s basketball team, as second-year head coach Matt Daniel announced the complete 2020-21 schedule Friday.
The 25-game slate begins Nov. 27 at First National Bank Arena, with the Red Wolves hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the first of two contests this season. A-State will make the return trip to Pine Bluff on Dec. 10. Last season, Arkansas State claimed an 81-60 triumph over the Golden Lions.
A-State opens up December by hosting on SIU-Edwardsville (Dec. 2) for the first meeting since the 1980-81 season. On Dec. 7, the Red Wolves host Evansville, the first meeting between the teams since 1986 (W 84-77 in Jonesboro) before hosting Baptist Bible College out of Springfield, Missouri, on Dec. 8.
After returning from Pine Bluff, A-State will host SWAC foe Grambling (Dec. 16) and Champion Christian (Dec. 17) out of Hot Springs to close out the non-conference slate. A-State and Grambling will square off for the fourth time, the first since 2017 (W 76-56 in Jonesboro).
A-State faces an 18-game league slate; however, the conference schedule will now be broken into divisional play. The Red Wolves will only play Sun Belt West Division opponents in a Friday-Saturday format. The league slate tips off Jan. 1 as A-State hosts ULM for games on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. After two more home games versus Texas State (Jan. 8-9), the Red Wolves travel to ULM (Jan. 15-16).
Following a pair of home outings versus Louisiana (Jan. 22-23), A-State will play seven of the next eight on the road. The Red Wolves travel to UT Arlington (Jan. 29-30) and Louisiana (Feb. 5-6) before hosting rival Little Rock on Wednesday, Feb. 10. A-State then travels to Little Rock on Saturday, Feb. 13 before traveling to Texas State (Feb. 19-20). Home bouts with UT Arlington (Feb. 26-27) closes out the conference slate.
The Sun Belt Conference Tournament is March 5-8 in Pensacola, Florida. All 21 teams will advance to the tournament with the top two teams in each division earning a first-round bye.
A-State returns three starters, Jireh Washington, Morgan Wallace and Peyton Martin, from last season’s 11-19 squad. Washington was tabbed Preseason Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference on Nov. 4, with the Red Wolves being picked to finish fourth in the West Division. Matt Daniel’s squad returns seven letterwinners and adds six newcomers in addition to two players who redshirted last season – Jada Stinson and Talia Roldan.
Ticket information for the 2020-21 season will be announced at a later date and game times will be added online at AStateRedWolves.com as they become available.
2020-21 A-State Women’s Basketball Schedule (Subject to change)
Friday, Nov. 27 – ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Wednesday, Dec. 2 – SIU-EDWARDSVILLE
Monday, Dec. 7 – EVANSVILLE
Tuesday, Dec. 8 – BAPTIST BIBLE COLLEGE
Thursday, Dec. 10 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Wednesday, Dec. 16 – GRAMBLING
Thursday, Dec. 17 – CHAMPION CHRISTIAN
Friday, Jan. 1 – ULM
Saturday, Jan. 2 – ULM
Friday, Jan. 8 – TEXAS STATE
Saturday, Jan. 9 – TEXAS STATE
Friday, Jan. 15 – at ULM
Saturday, Jan. 16 – at ULM
Friday, Jan. 22 – LOUISIANA
Saturday, Jan. 23 – LOUISIANA
Friday, Jan. 29 – at UT Arlington
Saturday, Jan. 30 – at UT Arlington
Friday, Feb. 5 – at Louisiana
Saturday, Feb. 6 – at Louisiana
Wednesday, Feb. 10 – LITTLE ROCK [DH w/ men’s game]
Saturday, Feb. 13 – at Little Rock [DH w/ men’s game]
Friday, Feb. 19 – at Texas State
Saturday, Feb. 20 – at Texas State
Friday, Feb. 26 – UT ARLINGTON
Saturday, Feb. 27 – UT ARLINGTON
