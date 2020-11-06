Arkansas State women’s soccer advances to Sun Belt title game

FOLEY, Ala. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s soccer is a step closer to a conference championship.
Olivia Smith had the only goal Friday as the Red Wolves beat Georgia State 1-0 in the Sun Belt semifinals. A-State improves to 10-1-1 on the season. Megan McClure secured the victory with a kick save in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Brian Dooley’s Red Wolves are in the SBC title game for the 2nd straight season. They will face defending champ South Alabama. Kickoff is Sunday at 1:00pm on ESPN+.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.