Craighead County 2nd in state in COVID-19 cases as state reaches new high

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County remained near the top in COVID-19 cases Friday as state health officials said Arkansas reached a new high in total cases over a single day.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 119,230 total cases as of Friday, up 1,870 from Thursday.
The 1,870-case increase was the largest in the state so far. According to the Associated Press, the state had 1,548 cases reported Thursday, while 1,337 cases were reported on Oct. 23.
Craighead County was tied for second with Washington County in the state, with 137 new cases.
Overall, Arkansas has 11,414 total active cases, up 921 from Thursday.
Officials also said 706 people remained hospitalized Friday, while 107 people were on ventilators.
The state also had 19 new deaths Friday due to COVID-19, raising the number of total deaths to 2,056.
Locally, seven of the deaths were in Region 8. Four deaths were reported in Independence County, while one death each were reported in Cleburne, Greene and St. Francis counties.
Both state and local health officials have stressed the need to wear masks while at work, as well as being socially distance from one another as well as cleaning up after ourselves and before sitting down.
State health officials also noted that 53,685 people have had either PCR or antigen tests this month, with about 14,500 tests done Thursday.
