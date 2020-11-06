“Freedom resolution” on agenda for Quorum Court meeting Monday

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A resolution aimed at reducing mandates in Craighead County put in place by Gov. Asa Hutchinson is on the table for Monday night’s Quorum Court meeting.
The resolution by Craighead County, Arkansas “in support of restoring freedom, choice, opportunity, and governance back to local and state elected officials” is being brought to the court by Justice of the Peace Darrel Cook.
It’s nicknamed the “freedom resolution,” and proposes more local and legislative control over directives from the health department.
Right now, Gov. Hutchinson can declare a state of emergency regarding the pandemic, enforcing the mask mandate that’s currently in place statewide.
This resolution comes as Craighead County continues to see high case numbers and hospitalizations.
Recently, local officials, including County Judge Marvin Day, have been encouraging the community to follow the mandates in place in hopes of lowering the COVID-19 cases in Craighead County.
“Justice of the Peaces, it’s their right to propose resolutions and we’ll see where it goes from there,” said Day.
This resolution comes just weeks after a similar resolution failed at Jonesboro City Council.
That resolution not moving forward due to the lack of a second motion.
Quorum Court meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex.
