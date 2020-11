The 70s will stick around for the weekend as temperatures get close to 80 degrees at times. Mornings will be cool in the upper 50s and low 60. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, and a few sprinkles are possible Sunday and Monday. The best chance of rain comes on a warm and windy Tuesday. Showers will move through Region 8 late in the day, but rainfall amounts look low. Highs drop to the 60s later in the week with a few more low chances of showers.