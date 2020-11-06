Greene County voters pass sales tax ordinance; official discusses benefits

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Election Day, Greene County voters passed to change the wordage of an existing sales tax.
Voters passed a permanent 3/8 cent maintenance and operations sales tax for the Greene County Detention Center in 2011.
“That frees up some of that money that’s coming out of county general to fund the sheriff’s department to be utilized for other county purposes,” County Judge Rusty McMillon said.
Neither McMillon nor Sheriff Steve Franks decide where the money is spent.
“It’s important to remember that this is still money that has to be appropriated by the quorum court. For the citizens of Greene County, your representatives, we have 11 that are Justices of the Peace in our 11 districts. They have the authority of how the money is spent and it cannot be spent without their approval,” he said.
The Finance Committee meets next week to start discussing how the money will be spent.
In December, the final budget will be prepared, and it will detail where all the county’s money goes.
Judge McMillon said voters will not regret passing this ordinance.
“Thank you for voting ‘yes’ for that and I think for everybody that voted ‘no’, I think they’ll see that this is a responsible move by the quorum court, responsible move by those who oversee the county operations,” he said. “We’ll demonstrate the frugality of how we spend it as well as the opportunity to grow our services in a way that the citizens will be pleased.”
