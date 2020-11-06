Man faces DWI, leaving scene charges after fatal crash

“Couch told this investigator that he had a few beers earlier in the day and that he had picked the female up at a house on Highway 141 prior to the accident. Couch stated that a deer ran out in front of him as he was turning onto CR 304 from CR 307,” the affidavit noted. “Couch said that he swerved to miss the deer and ran in the ditch. Couch said that he panicked and left the scene without calling the police.”