Mayor’s office discusses transition from Perrin to Copenhaver

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With 2021 just around the corner, the Jonesboro Mayor’s office is planning for the transition from Mayor Harold Perrin’s leadership to new leadership with Mayor-Elect Harold Copenhaver.
We’ve reported on Mayor Perrin’s health battles. Now, Director of Communications Bill Campbell sheds some light on how the city government has been handled in the past months.
Mayor Perrin spent the majority of this week at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center undergoing lots of tests and studies.
Campbell said the tests so far have turned out well.
He’s been out of the office for months now, but the staff said he’s still running the show.
“Any director will tell you they get the calls, they get the emails, they get the texts and he’s here. He’s present,” he said.
On Thursday night, Mayor-Elect Copenhaver sat in on a 3-hour meeting. Campbell said coming out of that meeting, everyone was encouraged by the leadership shown by Copenhaver.
He sees no issues with the transition from Mayor Perrin to Mayor-Elect Copenhaver.
“I think the current mayor will be at the beck and call of the new mayor so the projects that are in motion will be handed off very comfortably. I think the new goal of the new mayor will be his bigger agenda. He’s going to have a lot of help,” he said.
The ongoing projects Campbell mentioned are the Jonesboro Sports Shooting Complex, plans by the Beautification Commission, and others.
Campbell said right now, chemotherapy and a possible surgery could keep Mayor Perrin from returning for the duration of his term.
“If he does not need surgery, he could be back in the office in relatively short order. I fear that he will need some surgery and that will take some time,” he said.
He said not to fret, Mayor Perrin will still lead the city until Mayor-Elect Copenhaver takes office Jan. 2021.
