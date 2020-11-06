Melbourne junior guard Kenley McCarn commits to UT Martin

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the best girls basketball players in the Natural State is thinking Skyhawk.
Melbourne junior guard Kenley McCarn committed to UT Martin on Wednesday. She earned All-State honors in the 2020 season along with 2A State Tournament MVP. McCarn was key as the Lady Bearkatz won back to back state titles. She had 8 points & 10 rebounds in the finals in Hot Springs.
McCarn is the third player on the 2020-21 Lady Bearkatz to commit to playing college hoops. Sophomore forward Jenna Lawrence verballed with Arkansas last month, senior guard Kiley Webb committed to Williams Baptist in September.
UT Martin has NEA flavor on the current roster. Nettleton alum Dasia Young enters her sophomore season.
