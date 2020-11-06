Nov. 6: What you need to know

Bryan's Friday forecast, Nov. 6
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 6, 2020 at 5:21 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 5:21 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Nov. 6. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We begin a chilly Friday morning with some light and patchy fog underneath clear skies.

We’ll warm nicely into the low 70s once again with abundant sunshine today and tomorrow.

A passing upper disturbance will produce some clouds across Region 8 over the weekend, but rain chances don’t return until next Tuesday.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Liquor permit for potential local brewery approved by city council

A brewery is one step closer to opening in Jonesboro after the city council approved a private club permit Thursday night.

The Westside Warrior football team thought their season was over prematurely, due to COVID-19. But then the coaches reviewed the tapes.

The annual Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal was canceled months ago due to concerns over COVID-19, but organizers say the calls keep coming in.

Jurnee Taylor will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.