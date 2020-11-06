Phillip Ashley Chocolates on Oprah’s Favorite Things list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis chocolatier has been added to this year’s Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gift list.
The Perfect Turtle gift set by Phillip Ashley Chocolates has been added to the iconic catalog. Within the tasty gift set are eight chocolate turtles - four milk-chocolate pecan and four dark chocolate cashew.
Within the December 2020 issue of the magazine, Oprah said, “The thing about this assortment of eight decadent, dark-chocolate cashew and milk-chocolate pecan turtles from Memphis chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix is that each one is nearly the size of a tortoise! Advise lucky recipients to quarter them.”
Phillip Ashley Rix has created chocolates for Hollywood’s elite at the Emmys, Grammys, and the Oscars. He was also named the “Real Life Willy Wonka” by Forbes magazine 2014.
