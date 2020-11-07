A-State volleyball drops season finale against #13 Texas State

A-State grabbed an early 3-1 lead on kills by Putt and Stanford before Texas State tied it up at 3-all. The Red Wolves then reclaimed a 7-5 lead, but the Bobcats reeled off five of the next six points to lead 10-8. Back-to-back kills by Fitzgerald and Tyeranee Scott made it 14-11 and force an A-State timeout. After the break in action, the Red Wolves reclaimed the lead at 16-14 with a 5-0 run that included a pair of Hesselgesser kills. Texas State then scored three straight to lead 17-16 and force another A-State timeout.