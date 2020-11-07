Arkansas Activities Association reveals 2020 state football playoff brackets

By Chris Hudgison | November 7, 2020 at 12:50 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 1:16 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Road to War Memorial begins.

The Arkansas Activities Association revealed state football playoff brackets Saturday afternoon. There will be play-in rounds in 5A, 4A, 3A. Brookland will compete in the playoffs for the first time in program history. Jonesboro, Greene County Tech & Corning are among several NEA teams that’ll have home playoff games on November 13th.

Here are all the matchups involving area teams.

6A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here

November 13th

Van Buren at Jonesboro

West Memphis at Greenwood

Mountain Home at Pine Bluff

Marion at Benton

Searcy at Parkview

5A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here

November 13th

Farmington at Valley View

Brookland at Greenbrier

Nettleton at Maumelle

Clarksville at Greene County Tech

Jacksonville at Batesville

November 20th

Nettleton/Maumelle winner at Wynne

4A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here

November 13th

Westside at Hamburg

Clinton at Blytheville

Heber Springs at Trumann

Green Forest at Bald Knob

November 20th

Fountain Lake/Pottsville winner at Rivercrest

Lamar at Pocahontas

Gosnell at Dardanelle

3A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here

November 13th

Baptist Prep at Corning

Walnut Ridge at Lakeside

Hackett at Mountain View

November 20th

Walnut Ridge/Lakeside winner at Hoxie

Baptist Prep/Corning winner at Newport

Camden Harmony Grove at Piggott

Harrisburg at Jessieville

Osceola at Dollarway

Salem at Paris

Cedarville at Melbourne

Smackover at Harding Academy

2A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here

November 13th

Westside-Johnson County at East Poinsett County

Marked Tree at Junction City

Hampton at Cross County

Cedar Ridge at Poyen

Magnet Cove at McCrory

Earle at Fordyce

