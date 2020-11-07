Arkansas Activities Association reveals 2020 state football playoff brackets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Road to War Memorial begins.
The Arkansas Activities Association revealed state football playoff brackets Saturday afternoon. There will be play-in rounds in 5A, 4A, 3A. Brookland will compete in the playoffs for the first time in program history. Jonesboro, Greene County Tech & Corning are among several NEA teams that’ll have home playoff games on November 13th.
Here are all the matchups involving area teams.
6A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here
November 13th
Van Buren at Jonesboro
West Memphis at Greenwood
Mountain Home at Pine Bluff
Marion at Benton
Searcy at Parkview
5A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here
November 13th
Farmington at Valley View
Brookland at Greenbrier
Nettleton at Maumelle
Clarksville at Greene County Tech
Jacksonville at Batesville
November 20th
Nettleton/Maumelle winner at Wynne
4A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here
November 13th
Westside at Hamburg
Clinton at Blytheville
Heber Springs at Trumann
Green Forest at Bald Knob
November 20th
Fountain Lake/Pottsville winner at Rivercrest
Lamar at Pocahontas
Gosnell at Dardanelle
3A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here
November 13th
Baptist Prep at Corning
Walnut Ridge at Lakeside
Hackett at Mountain View
November 20th
Walnut Ridge/Lakeside winner at Hoxie
Baptist Prep/Corning winner at Newport
Camden Harmony Grove at Piggott
Harrisburg at Jessieville
Osceola at Dollarway
Salem at Paris
Cedarville at Melbourne
Smackover at Harding Academy
2A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here
November 13th
Westside-Johnson County at East Poinsett County
Marked Tree at Junction City
Hampton at Cross County
Cedar Ridge at Poyen
Magnet Cove at McCrory
Earle at Fordyce
