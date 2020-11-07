Arkansas sees nearly 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, Craighead County 4th in the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas had nearly 1,600 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as Craighead County remained in the top 5 of new cases statewide.
According to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Health, the state has had 120,828 total cases since the pandemic began, up 1,598 since Friday.
The state has seen major increases in the past few days. Arkansas saw its largest increase ever Friday when 1,870 new cases were reported.
Craighead County was fourth in the state, with 116 new cases, state health officials said. Officials noted that the number of active cases in Craighead County also went up 70 since Friday’s numbers were released.
Statewide, the number of total active cases also went up 738 Saturday, reaching 12,152; while the number of total deaths went up 12 and is at 2,068.
Of the 12 deaths, five were reported in Region 8.
One death each was reported in Baxter, Greene, Poinsett, Sharp, and White counties.
State health officials noted that 722 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, while 106 people were on ventilators.
Meanwhile, the state has had 106,594 people recover from COVID-19 and nearly 1.5 million PCR and antigen tests have been done.
