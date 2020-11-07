Hundreds attend Jonesboro Veterans Parade midst pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Veterans Day is Wednesday, but on Saturday, Region 8 veterans were celebrated early with a parade.
Hundreds of people gathered on Main Street in downtown Jonesboro.
Carl Mosby is a veteran who spent 13 and a half years overseas in Vietnam, Germany, and took tours with the Pacific Command.
Mosby says that celebrating veterans is important. He says it’s a small thank you for all their hard work.
“It’s sad a lot of people don’t appreciate what the veterans have done for this country," said Mosby. "And that’s what we’re trying to do is get the word out and to get more veterans to celebrate in our celebration.”
Mosby says he’s glad to see so many people come out even during the pandemic.
The parade almost didn’t happen because of COVID-19, but the parade went on, following CDC guidelines.
Mosby says that now more than ever, veterans need a support system for their mental health. He says that events like these provide that.
“It helps them out to see other veterans out here. And I talk to them. You know, it’s veterans to veterans. They might not say too much to their spouse or family, but if you get a veteran together, they just talk, talk, talk,” said Mosby.
