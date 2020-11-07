West End Neighborhood hosts Dash for Trash cleanup event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, volunteers woke up bright and early all to give back and clean up their neighborhood.
Saturday marked the 12th annual clean up event for the West End neighborhood.
The event is typically held in the spring, but it was rescheduled because of COVID-19.
This year, they added a Dash for Trash fun run where the team with the most trash at the end of the event wins a cash prize.
West End Neighborhood Association member Guy Pardew says that events like these are a great way to come together and volunteer, which is much needed during the pandemic.
“Right now with COVID and everything, I mean there’s not much people can do, especially inside," said Pardew. "So with this, we give families an opportunity to be outside with their families, with their pets, with their kids, but make a difference.”
The event was part of the Keep Arkansas Beautiful cleanup campaign.
To find out more information on future cleanup events, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.