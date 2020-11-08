Arkansas reports 1,038 new COVID-19, Craighead Co. 4th in the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday as Craighead County had nearly 60 of the new cases, according to state health officials.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet that the increase could be a prelude to another tough week.
“There are 1,038 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. With yet another day of over 1,000 new cases, we are likely headed for a difficult week,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “Let’s all be safe and take action to protect each other. Follow the guidelines.”
Craighead County was fourth in the state in new cases, with 59.
Sebastian County led the state with 102 new cases, followed by Pulaski County with 97 and Washington County with 76.
Statewide, the number of total active cases also went up 328 Sunday to 12,480 while the number of total deaths were up 17 to 2,085.
Of the 17 deaths, six were reported in Region 8. Two deaths were reported in Poinsett County, while one death each was reported in Clay, Craighead, Lawrence and Mississippi counties.
Arkansas has had 107,287 recoveries since the pandemic began, while the state has done nearly 79,000 PCR and antigen tests so far this month.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.