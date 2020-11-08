City of Swifton honors 93-year-old veteran & those who served after 1975

SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday, the city of Swifton honored three of their oldest veterans and unveiled a new monument honoring those who served after 1975.
Community members helped fund the new monument, and Sunday, the public got to view the monument.
Natalee Moon said they started raising funds in the spring and were able to get enough funds in just a few months.
Moon said they needed the monument because the large one already in place only honored World War I through Vietnam veterans. The new one is in honor of post-Vietnam soldiers.
“Swifton is full of a lot of veterans. We take a lot of pride and are very patriotic,” said Moon, fundraising & project coordinator. “So, I think it meant a lot to a lot of people here, and that’s why the fundraising effort went as quickly as it did because it is so important to people.”
Glen Hayes, 93, is Swifton’s oldest veteran.
He was drafted a month after World War II ended in 1945. He served two years in Korea.
City officials awarded Hayes with his own appreciation day.
He remains humble, though, and said it’s not all about him.
“It’s for the whole country. Everybody that’s been in the service devoted their life to the freedom that we have. We should be honoring them,” said Hayes.
Hayes added that honoring vets is time-well spent because they have given so much.
“There’s a lot of people that devoted a lot to this country. I don’t know how many, but there’s been millions of them, and that’s what we should be proud of, our freedom,” Hayes said.
