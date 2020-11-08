Jonesboro police on scene of shooting on Mount Carmel Road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police are currently on the scene of a possible shooting.
According to the desk sergeant with Jonesboro police, officers got a call around 9 p.m. Sunday regarding a possible shooting on Mount Carmel Road.
The desk sergeant said the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
According to Sally Smith with Jonesboro police, one victim is being airlifted to Memphis Regional One Trauma Center.
Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.
