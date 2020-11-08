Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/5/20 & 11/6/20)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the nominees from NEA games played on October 23rd, 2020.
Jonesboro (Braelyn Moore 102 yd INT return for TD)
Nominee number 1 is Jonesboro. Braelyn Moore picks it off and goes end to end in style. Moore returns the interception 102 yards for a touchdown. The Golden Hurricane beat Marion on Thursday to clinch a number 2 seed.
Piggott (Tanner Dixon 82 yd TD)
Nominee number 2 is Piggott. Tanner Dixon breaks free for a 82 yard touchdown. It was the go-ahead score on Thursday, the Mohawks win their 9th straight Rice Bowl.
Rivercrest (Kam Turner TD pass to Keshawn Scott)
Nominee number 3 is Rivercrest. Kam Turner connects with Keshawn Scott and Scott does the rest to give the Colts the lead. They beat Blytheville to go 9-0 and win the 4A-3 title.
Hoxie (Daylon Powell TD pass to Cade Forrester)
Our final nominee is Hoxie. Daylon Powell launches one, Cade Forrester is not giving up after the catch, he’ll break free for the score. The Mustangs cap a 9-0 regular season with a rivalry win at Walnut Ridge.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)
If you are having issues accessing the embedded poll on this page, you can also vote here.
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.
Yarnell’s will donate $200 to the booster club of the winning school.
