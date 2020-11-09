A-State in the NFL: 2020 Week 9

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three Red Wolves appeared on NFL box scores in Week 9 of the 2020 season.
Demario Davis shined on Sunday Night Football as the Saints blew out the Bucs. The 2019 AP All-Pro linebacker had 5 tackles and a pass deflection. Davis got some more national attention Monday. He appeared on The Herd on FOX Sports 1.
JD McKissic had a career high 14 targets and 9 receptions for Washington. He accounted for 82 yards in a loss to the Giants.
Kirk Merritt was active for the Dolphins for the first time in his career. He participated in one snap in the win over the Cardinals.
