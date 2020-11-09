Anderson updates injuries, previews Arkansas State matchup with ULM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is preparing as if there will be a game on Saturday.
Their opponent ULM suspended team activities because administrative staffers tested positive for COVID-19. If the Warhawks get a green light on the latest round of testing, they could practice as soon as Tuesday.
Red Wolves head coach Blake Anderson updated injuries and more in Monday’s weekly press conference. Wide receiver Dahu Green missed Saturday’s loss with a knee injury. It’s likely that Green is done for 2020.
“I really don’t expect Dahu back the rest of the season,” Anderson said. “He was playing with a knee injury early season, we got 7 games out of a guy that I thought we might get 3 or 4. I thought he did a phenomenal job battling through it. Just the wear and tear of the season. I think he was one of those guys that lost some body weight too, I just think he’s fatigued. He’s having it looked at today, we might get him back. But we’re kinda taking the approach that to have gotten what he did out of him, was really a big blessing. And we’re going to try to get him healthy and well, and have him for next season. The one thing that came out of COVID is he’s going to get another year to really build his body back up, get well. He’s played a really really good season on about an 80 percent knee. And that’s saying a lot for his toughness and his willingness to fight through.”
Left tackle Jarrett Horst could return this weekend. The Outland Trophy watch lister & All-SBC selection didn’t play November 5th at Louisiana. “He had a procedure done on the knee, but it’s really going to come down to swelling and pain tolerance for him,” Anderson said. "He’s a tough guy. I’d say next week is absolutely certainty. But this week is going to be day-to-day. If he responds real well, doesn’t swell a lot, he wants to fight through it, there’s a chance we get him for a limited amount of snaps. Good to know that Nour-Eddine Seidnaly went out and played really well. That gives us some confidence moving forward that we’re going to put 5 guys out there that can get it done.”
Anderson also mentioned that the quarterback rotation will remain in place. Arkansas State (3-5, 1-4 SBC) is scheduled to play ULM (0-8, 0-5 SBC) Saturday at 2:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Sun Belt matchup will be streamed on ESPN3.
