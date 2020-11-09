Anderson updates injuries, previews Arkansas State matchup with ULM

“I really don’t expect Dahu back the rest of the season,” Anderson said. “He was playing with a knee injury early season, we got 7 games out of a guy that I thought we might get 3 or 4. I thought he did a phenomenal job battling through it. Just the wear and tear of the season. I think he was one of those guys that lost some body weight too, I just think he’s fatigued. He’s having it looked at today, we might get him back. But we’re kinda taking the approach that to have gotten what he did out of him, was really a big blessing. And we’re going to try to get him healthy and well, and have him for next season. The one thing that came out of COVID is he’s going to get another year to really build his body back up, get well. He’s played a really really good season on about an 80 percent knee. And that’s saying a lot for his toughness and his willingness to fight through.”