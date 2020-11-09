Austin Cook records top 25 finish at Vivint Houston Open

HOUSTON, Tex. (KAIT) - Austin Cook rallied on the weekend for a top 25 finish at the Houston Open.
Cook the cut on the number at +3, shot 68 Saturday & 66 on Sunday. The JHS & Razorback alum finished -3 overall & tied for 24th. Cook birdied 4 of his final 9 holes.
2011 Sun Belt champion Carlos Ortiz won the tournament by 2 shots (-13) to capture his first PGA Tour title. Carlos is the brother of former Razorback standout Alvaro Ortiz.
Austin continues a great start in the 2020-21 PGA Tour season. He finished tied for 2nd in his last start, reaching a playoff in the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children Open. Cook is 22nd in the FedExCup Standings.
