A Better Region 8: A Salute to Service

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We gather this time of year to honor and remember our military veterans.
Our local veterans' parade was held this past weekend in downtown Jonesboro.
Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Here at KAIT, we thought it would be fitting to honor our Region 8 veterans by allowing them to tell their stories.
Their lives are our history, and we want to preserve it.
A Salute to Service airs Wednesday, Veterans Day, at 6:30 p-m on KAIT-ABC.
Hear from these local veterans as they share their experiences from World War II to the war in Afghanistan.
We would like to thank the sponsors who helped make this program possible: Greenway Equipment, Home Outlet and Barton’s Lumber, Hytrol Conveyer, Midsouth Metal Supply, and First Community Bank.
If you are a veteran, we’d like to say thank you for your service and dedication to our great nation.
Please consider sitting down with your family and sharing your experiences.
It would mean a great deal to them and the generations that follow.
And consider recording these conversations so no memory is forgotten.
Again, thank you veterans, and all those who served these United States.
