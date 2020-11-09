Craighead Co. officials discuss freedom resolution, measure fails

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County leaders met on Monday to discuss a highly debated resolution nicknamed the “freedom resolution.”
The measure was brought to the court by Justice of Peace Darrel Cook and states it’s “in support of restoring freedom, choice, opportunity, and governance back to local and state elected officials.”
“It just wasn’t the time for us to have a say. I mean, the cases keep rising. I think everyone needs to do their part,” said Richard Rogers, public service committee chair for Craighead Co. Quorum Court.
During the Public Safety Committee section of Monday’s Craighead County Quorum Court meeting, a handful of people spoke against the resolution.
Among some of the opposers were a healthcare worker and a physician.
When the floor opened for public comment, one person said, “It should be for the safety of the people. Not for the safety of the economy.”
That was in response to Senator-Elect Dan Sullivan, who attended the quorum court meeting as well.
Sullivan argued that all power doesn’t belong to the governor when regulating state health guidelines.
Sullivan said it’s not about wearing masks or following CDC guidelines, but several businesses are failing because they cannot afford to operate due to the many restrictions that are in place.
Derrick Coleman is a healthcare worker who said he’s more concerned about his patients than anything.
“They come first. They’re like family to me. This is not right. It’s not right for them to do this,” said Coleman.
There’s no word yet if the quorum court members plan to bring up the resolution again.
A similar resolution was discussed last month at a meeting with Jonesboro city leaders.
That measure also failed before reaching the council.
