Crowley’s Ridge Development Council involved in AR Fresh Start Program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association has received $10 million in federal grant funds to aid Arkansas residents through the Arkansas COVID-19 Fresh Start Program.
This program provides rental assistance for those who may have been behind on paying their rent due to reduced income or job loss from the coronavirus pandemic.
Crowley Ridge Development Council is involved in the program by providing rental assistance for eight counties in Northeast Arkansas.
Although the CDC has placed a moratorium on eviction until the end of December to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Tony Thomas, Executive Director of CRDC, says that the rental assistance program helps landlords with taking care of business while assisting tenants in payments.
“It’s a way to take care of a client,” Thomas said, “but also at the same time, it’s a way to make sure that landlords also are provided with some income because, you know, they can’t take care of the things that they need to take care of related to their mortgages, or loans on property if individuals are not paying.”
The assistance program does not assist in paying mortgages.
You can apply online, or if you do not have any internet access, you can call the office of Crowley’s Ridge Development Council for further instructions.
