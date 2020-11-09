Gas prices continue to drop in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It costs nearly two cents less a gallon to fill up your ride.
According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 1.9 cents in the past week to an average of $1.79.
That’s 8.9 cents a gallon less than motorists paid last month and 50.6 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average also fell 1.9 cents to $2.09/gallon.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy says the election results could soon reverse the trend of falling prices.
“The six-week trend could reverse on optimism that President-elect [Joe] Biden may move quickly to get organized," De Haan said. “And Sen. Majority Leader [Mitch]McConnell has said stimulus is high on his agenda, aiding the economy and oil demand.”
De Haan noted that West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up more than 8 percent compared to last Monday. He said the rally could halt the decline in gas prices, despite the continued rise in coronavirus cases.
“It remains challenging to predict how the presidential transition may occur, and if it drags the economy down, I could see pessimism and lower prices return," De Haan said. "But for now, it appears that a solid dose of optimism may soon drive prices up.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.