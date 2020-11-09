Man faces several charges after gun found during traffic stop

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man faces several charges after a deputy caught him driving 23 mph over the speed limit.
Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said in a news release that 39-year-old Chris Brim, of Jordan, Ark. was speeding when Deputy Craig Kocka pulled him over Monday around 10 a.m.
Investigators searched Brim’s vehicle and found a .45-caliber Ruger pistol under the front seat of his truck.
The deputy arrested him without incident.
Brim faces charges for speeding, defective vehicle equipment, no insurance, driving on a suspended driver’s license, and felon in possession of a firearm.
He posted a $5,000 bond and will be back in court on Nov. 19.
