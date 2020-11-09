More I-555 improvements forcing ramp closures, detours

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Improvements to Interstate 555 will force the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) to temporarily close exit ramps, detouring travelers.
Crews will close the northbound exit ramp at Turrell (Exit 23) beginning Thursday, Nov. 12, at 8 a.m. The ramp will remain closed until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Weather permitting, crews will “rehabilitate the pavement of the flyover to Marked Tree and Jonesboro,” according to a Monday news release from ArDOT. Exit 23 will only allow access to Turrell.
Motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 55 from West Memphis will need to exit at Exit 21 onto the I-55 frontage road.
