Nov. 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday, Nov. 6.
Weather Headlines
The unseasonably warm weather we enjoyed over the weekend will carry into this week.
Afternoon highs soar into the upper 70s today and tomorrow ahead of our next cold front.
We’ll see more considerable cloud coverage, along with breezy conditions for the next 24 hours, followed by scattered showers on Tuesday.
The rain won’t amount to much, however; about one-tenth of an inch expected.
It’ll turn much cooler from Wednesday onward into the weekend with temperatures only reaching the low 60s.
News Headlines
While you were sleeping, Jonesboro police spent the night investigating a shooting that sent a woman to a Memphis hospital.
An Arkansas police chief is out of a job this morning after calling for violence against Democrats.
A couple of state agencies are doing their part to help with Jonesboro tornado “releaf.”
