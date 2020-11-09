Police searching for missing Jonesboro woman

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department seeks the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Peggy Sellers Edwards was last seen around noon Saturday, Nov. 7, in north Jonesboro.
According to a JPD news release shared on social media Monday, she was on her way to Paragould and Mr. T’s in Cardwell, Mo.
She did not make it to Paragould, police say. They are unsure if she ever arrived at Mr. T’s.
Her family has been unable to contact her since she left.
Edwards was driving a gray Nissan pickup truck with a black hood. The truck has damage to the front.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call JPD at 870-935-5657.
