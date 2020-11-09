Semi-truck hits school bus, injuring several students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At least nine students went to the hospital with minor injuries after a tractor-trailer slammed into a Rivercrest School District bus.
The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and Arkansas Highway 14 in Wilson, according to Superintendent Sally Bennett.
The bus was on its usual route taking 23 students home when the semi-truck failed to yield the right of way and struck the rear quarter panel, Bennett said.
Ambulances transported six students to the hospital. Several parents went to the scene and took as many as three more students to the emergency room.
Bennett said “bumps and bruises” were the only injuries noted at the scene.
“The district has received no reports from parents or medical providers of more serious injuries,” she said in a Monday news release.
Bennett concluded with a caution to other motorists:
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.