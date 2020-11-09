Southeast Mo. State student makes impact with clothing line

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University student is making a clothing brand with a big impact, by combining fashion with a deeper purpose.
The Able Ones is a clothing brand dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities.
Founder Alisha Reisenbichler said her brother Scotty has Down syndrome, but she wouldn’t change him for the world.
“I feel like a lot of people look at my brother and think he can’t do the things that we can, but I know he can because I’ve seen him do it... so I just want to say that they are able,” said Reisenbichler.
In the month of November, 20 percent of proceeds will go towards “My Team Triumph.”
It’s an organization that plans inclusive races for athletes of all abilities. President Debbie Leoni said they are thrilled to collaborate with the brand.
“I think what people want is an opportunity... And I think when they see something like The Able Ones, they want to be defined that way. We all want to be defined that way. We’re able,” said Leoni.
“I just want them to feel that they can do whatever they want. Even if people tell them that we can’t or if there is not an outlet for them, that they can make one for themselves,” said Reisenbichler.
Each month “The Able Ones” will donate to a different organization that provides opportunities to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
