TDH: more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has identified more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths as of Sunday.
There have now been 281,851 COVID-19 cases identified in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,595 Tennesseans have died from coronavirus, TDH reports.
TDH also reports 1,490 people currently hospitalized due to the virus, and 250,818 have recovered.
The Shelby County Health Department is reporting a case increase of 376 COVID-19 cases across the county with four additional deaths identified.
This is a major jump in cases compared to Saturday’s reported increase of 17 cases.
The county has seen a total of 39,424 coronavirus cases since the first case was identified nearly nine months ago after someone attended Mardi Gras festivities.
Over 300 deaths have been reported in connection to the virus.
SCHD says there are now 2,486 active cases in Shelby County, accounting for 6.3% of all cases identified.
As the fall surge continues, health officials are watching out for an increase in hospitalizations in the Mid-South. As of Nov. 5, ICU and acute care capacity was at 90% utilization, according to the health department’s Healthcare Resource Tracking System.
An alternate care facility has been created at the old Commerical Appeal building in the event hospitals become overcrowded.
While state and county officials have worked to protect those in nursing homes, several facilities have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently 16 facilities under investigation after experiencing a cluster of cases where two or more people have contracted the virus.
The clusters have affected both nursing home staff and residents and some facilities have experienced more than one outbreak.
