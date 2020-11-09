Tourism tax collections down in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Revenue from Arkansas' 2% tourism tax between January and August is down 24.9% at $8.981 million compared to the same period in 2019 at $11.953 million.
Content partner Talk Business & Politics looked at 17 cities in the state on how much revenue was collected earlier this year as 2019 set a record for collections.
The report specifically looked at hospitality tax collections of 17 Arkansas cities, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on tourism sector employment numbers, and Arkansas' 2% statewide tourism tax collections.
From January to August 2020, the city of Jonesboro collected $369,983, down 17.8% from the same period in 2019 at $450,303. Craighead County collected $225,235 down 17.8%.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.