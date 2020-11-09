Williams Baptist sweeps Baptist Bible Saturday in men’s & women’s basketball season openers

Williams Baptist 113, Baptist Bible 38 (Women)
The 2020 Williams Baptist Lady Eagles broke into the history books today with their 113-38 win over the Baptist Bible College Patriots.
Before today the most points scored in a game by the Lady Eagles was 105 against Harris-Stowe State on Feb. 26, 2005. That record was shattered by the 113 scored today. The 43 FGs made was good enough for second best in a game, and the 30 offensive rebounds is a new single-game team record as well. A total of 68 rebounds is the new second-best single-game record.
The Lady Eagles dominated the first quarter, outscoring the Patriots 27-9, and never looked back.
Taylor Freeman (SR/Murfreesboro, Tenn.) led the way with her double-double of 15 pts and 10 assists.
Tasia Bland (SR/Raleigh, Tenn.) led all scorers with 21 pts on the day. Coming off the bench, Cassidy Clayton (FR/Walnut Ridge, Ark.) had 15 pts, Lotti Hoffman (FR/Marmaduke, Ark.) had 14 pts, and Harley Thomason (JR/Cave City, Ark.) had 12 pts.
Sharisa Kimble (JR/Clarksville, Ten.) led the squad with 15 rebs off the bench.
Williams shot 43% from the field and 65% from the free throw line.
The Patriots were led by Josie Sullivan with 12 pts.
The Lady Eagles are next in action on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn. Tip off is slated for 5 p.m.
Williams Baptist 84, Baptist Bible 63 (Men)
The Eagles opened their season with a 84-63 win over the Baptist Bible Patriots on Saturday afternoon.
Williams started the game with a 19-3 run and stretched the lead out to 20 at one point in the first half before going into halftime up 45-30. The Patriots tried to make things interesting in the second half, but the Eagles were up to the challenge and put them away.
Brian Davis (SR/Chicago, Ill.)' double-double led the team with 18 pts and 11 rebs. A pair of Eagles were also in double figures as Cortez King (SR/Chicago, Ill.) scored 16 and Brayden Brewer (SR/Piggott, Ark.) scored 10.
Shackeel Butters (SR/Freeport, Bahamas) also had 11 rebs along with Davis to lead the team.
The Eagles shot 50% from the field for the game and 63.6% from the free-throw line.
Baptist Bible’s D’Shawn Coleman led all scorers with 20 pts.
The Eagles are in action Tuesday, Nov. 10 as they visit Crowley’s Ridge College in Paragould, Ark. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.