Williams Baptist sweeps Baptist Bible Saturday in men’s & women’s basketball season openers

Before today the most points scored in a game by the Lady Eagles was 105 against Harris-Stowe State on Feb. 26, 2005. That record was shattered by the 113 scored today. The 43 FGs made was good enough for second best in a game, and the 30 offensive rebounds is a new single-game team record as well. A total of 68 rebounds is the new second-best single-game record.