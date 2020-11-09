Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Howell County woman died Sunday morning when her SUV struck a tree.
The crash happened at 11:03 a.m. Nov. 8 on Missouri Highway 137, two miles north of Willow Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Hannah M. Russell, 21, of Willow Springs was northbound when her 2003 Chevy Trailblazer ran off the road, overturned, and struck a tree.
Russell, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle.
Howell County Coroner Tim Cherry pronounced her dead at the scene.
