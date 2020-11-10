Arkansas State women’s soccer sweeps Sun Belt individual awards

Following a remarkable season by the Arkansas State women’s soccer team, three players have received all-conference recognition as three individual awards have been earned, including a coach-of-the-year honor for Brian Dooley.
Manchester, Mo., native Sarah Sodoma is the Sun Belt Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, while Webster Groves, Mo., native Megan McClure, is the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. Freshman Hailey Cloud earned all-conference second-team honors for the 2020 campaign.
These individual awards mark the first time in program history that two A-State players have been named the player of the year, offensive player of the year, and the defensive player of the year, in the same season. The feat by Dooley is the first coach of the year award in program history.
Dooley guided the Red Wolves to a 10-2-1 overall record and a 7-0-1 mark in the league. A-State won its first regular-season Sun Belt Conference championship under Dooley and put together the best finish in program history.
Sodoma led the Sun Belt regular-season in goals (6), points (16) overall, goals per game (0.60), shots per game (3.70), and game-winning goals (3). The senior also led the regular-season in points per game (1.60) as she was third in shots (37) and assists (4). Sodoma took over the No. 1 spot in program history in most career-goals scored (27).
McClure led the Red Wolves to eight regular-season shutout victories, which was most in the league, and ten overall shutouts. McClure has registered a Sun Belt low 0.20 regular-season goals-against average and has only allowed one goal through conference action.
The Webster Grove, Mo., native also led the league with a .938 saves percentage and has made 30 saves in the regular season. McClure is now the A-State career-leader in shutouts (21) and wins (22). The senior only allowed on goal through conference action this season.
Cloud has started in all of the Red Wolves contests except Senior Day. Cloud’s solid and calm defending helped the squad to seven shutouts in eight conference games. Cloud has played every minute in every match that she has started. Cloud has knocked back a game-winning goal for the Red Wolves, dished out an assist, and has taken 11 shots as a backline defender. The freshman has put six shots on target for .545 shots on goal percentage.
2020 First Team All-Sun Belt
Sarah Sodoma, (F) Arkansas State
Megan McClure, (GK) Arkansas State
Jimena Cabrero, (F) Georgia State
Marcela Montoya, (F) Georgia Southern
Brenna McPartlan, (MF) South Alabama
Lizzie Mayfield, (MF) Louisiana
Mackenzie Gibbs, (MF) Coastal Carolina
Gracie Wilson, (MF) South Alabama
Gwen Mummert, (D) Louisiana
Tilly Wilkes, (D) South Alabama
Mackenzie Cherry, (D) Coastal Carolina
2020 Second Team All-Sun Belt
Hailey Cloud, (D) Arkansas State
Morgan Cross, (F) South Alabama
Ana Helmert, (F) South Alabama
Maddie Johnston, (F) Georgia State
Sunny Sigurvinsdottir, (F) Coastal Carolina
Jolie Ryff, (MF) Georgia State
Morgan Smocovich, (MF) Little Rock
Athanasia Moraitou, (MF) South Alabama
Kamree Holloway, (D) Georgia State
Leandra Flury, (D) South Alabama
Jaddah Foos, (GK) Georgia State
2020 Sun Belt Player of the Year
Sarah Sodoma, Arkansas State
2020 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year
Sarah Sodoma, Arkansas State
2020 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year
Megan McClure, Arkansas State
2020 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year
Lizzie Mayfield, Louisiana
2020 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year
Maddie Johnston, Georgia State
2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year
Brian Dooley, Arkansas State
