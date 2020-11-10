Arkansas State women’s soccer sweeps Sun Belt individual awards

Sarah Sodoma scores the only goal Wednesday in the Sun Belt quarterfinals. Arkansas State won 1-0 to advance. (Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By Miya Garrett - Arkansas State Athletics | November 10, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 1:17 PM

Following a remarkable season by the Arkansas State women’s soccer team, three players have received all-conference recognition as three individual awards have been earned, including a coach-of-the-year honor for Brian Dooley.

Manchester, Mo., native Sarah Sodoma is the Sun Belt Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, while Webster Groves, Mo., native Megan McClure, is the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. Freshman Hailey Cloud earned all-conference second-team honors for the 2020 campaign.

These individual awards mark the first time in program history that two A-State players have been named the player of the year, offensive player of the year, and the defensive player of the year, in the same season. The feat by Dooley is the first coach of the year award in program history.

Dooley guided the Red Wolves to a 10-2-1 overall record and a 7-0-1 mark in the league. A-State won its first regular-season Sun Belt Conference championship under Dooley and put together the best finish in program history.

Sodoma led the Sun Belt regular-season in goals (6), points (16) overall, goals per game (0.60), shots per game (3.70), and game-winning goals (3). The senior also led the regular-season in points per game (1.60) as she was third in shots (37) and assists (4). Sodoma took over the No. 1 spot in program history in most career-goals scored (27).

McClure led the Red Wolves to eight regular-season shutout victories, which was most in the league, and ten overall shutouts. McClure has registered a Sun Belt low 0.20 regular-season goals-against average and has only allowed one goal through conference action.

The Webster Grove, Mo., native also led the league with a .938 saves percentage and has made 30 saves in the regular season. McClure is now the A-State career-leader in shutouts (21) and wins (22). The senior only allowed on goal through conference action this season.

Cloud has started in all of the Red Wolves contests except Senior Day. Cloud’s solid and calm defending helped the squad to seven shutouts in eight conference games. Cloud has played every minute in every match that she has started. Cloud has knocked back a game-winning goal for the Red Wolves, dished out an assist, and has taken 11 shots as a backline defender. The freshman has put six shots on target for .545 shots on goal percentage.

2020 First Team All-Sun Belt

Sarah Sodoma, (F) Arkansas State

Megan McClure, (GK) Arkansas State

Jimena Cabrero, (F) Georgia State

Marcela Montoya, (F) Georgia Southern

Brenna McPartlan, (MF) South Alabama

Lizzie Mayfield, (MF) Louisiana

Mackenzie Gibbs, (MF) Coastal Carolina

Gracie Wilson, (MF) South Alabama

Gwen Mummert, (D) Louisiana

Tilly Wilkes, (D) South Alabama

Mackenzie Cherry, (D) Coastal Carolina

2020 Second Team All-Sun Belt

Hailey Cloud, (D) Arkansas State

Morgan Cross, (F) South Alabama

Ana Helmert, (F) South Alabama

Maddie Johnston, (F) Georgia State

Sunny Sigurvinsdottir, (F) Coastal Carolina

Jolie Ryff, (MF) Georgia State

Morgan Smocovich, (MF) Little Rock

Athanasia Moraitou, (MF) South Alabama

Kamree Holloway, (D) Georgia State

Leandra Flury, (D) South Alabama

Jaddah Foos, (GK) Georgia State

2020 Sun Belt Player of the Year

Sarah Sodoma, Arkansas State

2020 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year

Sarah Sodoma, Arkansas State

2020 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year

Megan McClure, Arkansas State

2020 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year

Lizzie Mayfield, Louisiana

2020 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year

Maddie Johnston, Georgia State

2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year

Brian Dooley, Arkansas State

