Arkansas women’s basketball #14 in AP Preseason Top 25

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas women’s basketball will start the season in the top 15.
Mike Neighbors' Razorbacks are ranked #14 in the Preseason AP Top 25. It’s their highest preseason ranking in 25 years. Arkansas is one of 5 SEC teams ranked: #1 South Carolina, #6 Mississippi State, #11 Kentucky, #13 Texas A&M.
The Razorbacks return All-SEC guard Chelsea Dungee. She was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Preseason Watch List on Tuesday. The honor goes to the top shooting guard in women’s college basketball.
Arkansas opens the season November 27th at the Gulf Coast Showcase.
