Dirt moving on Southwest Drive development

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Land that was cleared years ago for a mall that was never built will soon be home to one of Jonesboro’s biggest development in years.
“It’s so new, this type of development, it new there’s nothing else in Jonesboro like this,” developer Carroll Caldwell said.
Earth is being moved on nearly 140-acres of land on Southwest Drive for the Southern Hills planned development.
It’s a new mixed-use development that will have everything from shops, offices, homes and restaurants.
Caldwell said there had been a lot of interest in the project.
“Valley View was wide open for growth. There’s really no restaurants here so we’re getting restaurant chains that are calling us now. We’re getting the mom and pop restaurants calling so we’re getting calls,” Caldwell said.
There will be multi-family, single-family, commercial storefronts, box stores, and restaurants in the new planned development.
With that, Prateek Gera with Gera Investments said there would be bike trails and sidewalks along with common areas for people and families to enjoy.
“We’ve got over 1.6 miles of sidewalks. We’ve got over 2.26 miles of bike trails, so we want to make sure that you’re able to eat here live here, work here play here,” Gera said.
The dirt work on the project began just 90 days ago.
We’ve moved over 800,000 yards of dirt so far it’s been real good," contractor and KEG owner Kevin Gillmore said.
But the weather has affected the work being done. We got slowed down just a little bit with the rain that happened the last couple of weeks, but they’ve been ahead of schedule and we’re very proud of them," Gera said.
So when do contractors expect the building to begin?
“Well, we still got a lot of dirt to move, but if we have a decent winter, then we should be paving streets by sometime early summer,” Gillmore said.
Caldwell said they will not start marketing for new businesses or closing on sales until the spring.
Gera said they hope to get businesses that are not already in Jonesboro to come to the development.
When it is all said and done, Caldwell said people will be able to live, work, and shop without leaving the area.
“We plan on having a place where you can work, live, ride the bike to work. Get your haircut by walking to the barbershop or the hair salon,” Caldwell said.
