GCT takes students for court who ‘lack participation’

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Tech School District has students who are not being engaged or participating in their virtual work, to the point the legal courts have to get involved.
GCT has three social workers who work with principals to track students' progress or lack thereof.
Teachers, principals, social workers email and call, then the social worker will make an at-home visit to work with the student.
If those steps fail, they go to court.
Superintendent Gene Weeks said a judge rules on each case. The parent could be fined, or they might settle on a solution. Regardless, the student has to participate.
GCT has 719 virtual students right now. Social workers have an eye on 26 students and took 5 to court last week.
He said parents would ask the school for a court date because they cannot make their child do the work.
“There’s a lot of students who are in the same boat you’re in,” he said. “There are lots of kids who are struggling but you can’t give up. You’ve got to keep trying and participating.”
When the court date for the student arrives, they all have a say. The school, the student, and the parent get to share their sides. Then the judge makes a decision.
Superintendent Weeks said education is vital for students.
