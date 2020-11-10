John 3:16 Ministries given $2.2 million property to expand “spiritual boot camp”

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - A multi-million dollar property will now be used by John 3:16 Ministries.
The property, valued at over $2 million, will be used as an expansion of John 3:16 and John 3:17′s spiritual boot camp.
Their goal is to help men and women who battle drug and alcohol addictions.
The property was formerly owned by Edward M. Cooper Jr., who admitted to taking over $9 million from the Roach Manufacturing Corporation over a span of 21 and a half years back in January.
The Roach family decided to give the house to the organization, and it will be named the “Landon House” after Landon Furnish, a family member who died in a car accident.
“This house was built by the devil, named after an angel, and now will be used by God,” the Roach Corp. said.
John 3:16 Ministries plans to host a dedication to the public within the next few weeks.
