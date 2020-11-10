Jonesboro man accused of rape

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is being held on a $500,000 bond after police say he orally raped a young woman.
The alleged incident happened Saturday, Nov. 7, at a home on Mt. Carmel Road.
The victim told investigators while she was asleep on the couch the suspect, 66-year-old Larry Dennis Fowler, pulled off her pants and sexually assaulted her.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Fowler told the woman several times “not to tell anyone.”
On Monday, Nov. 9, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Fowler with one count of rape, a Class Y felony.
In addition to the $500,000 cash/surety bond, Boling also issued a no-contact order between Fowler and the victim.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.